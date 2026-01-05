Lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa top priority of govt: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the ongoing war against terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that establishing lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the top priority of the federal government.

Paying tribute to the security forces for a successful intelligence-based operation against militants in Bannu, Mohsin Naqvi said that the security forces are fully determined to completely eliminate Fitna al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that during the operation in Bannu, the brave soldiers of the security forces killed three militants. He added that the timely, effective, and professional action taken by the security forces in Bannu is commendable.

The Interior Minister further stated that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the ongoing war against terrorism.

