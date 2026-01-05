Pakistan calls for restraint, end of crisis in Venezuela

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said on Sunday said that we urge the need for restraint and de-escalation to end the crisis in Venezuela.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep concern over the evolving situation in Venezuela and urged the need for restraint and de-escalation to end the crisis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan attaches great importance to the well-being of the people of Venezuela and underscores the necessity for adherence to the principles of the UN Charter as well as international law to resolve all outstanding issues.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan is closely monitoring the developments in Venezuela and remains engaged in ensuring the safety and security of members of the Pakistani community in that country.

