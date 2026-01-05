Resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute only way to achieve peace in SA: PM

PM said we solemnly reaffirm our unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the world must recognize that a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the only way to achieve durable peace in South Asia.

In a message on the Right to Self-Determination Day observed on January 5, 2026, he said, “We urge the international community to urgently call upon India to halt its widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, repeal the draconian laws and give the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

“Pakistan will continue to extend its unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to your cause, and will continue to serve as your voice at every available platform,” he said adding, “Today, as we commemorate the Right to Self-determination Day, we solemnly reaffirm our unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.”

“The 5th of January serves as a powerful reminder of the historic commitment made by the international community, enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions, to uphold the right to self-determination for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He said, “On 5 January 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the landmark resolution, which unequivocally stipulated that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, would be decided through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.”

The prime minister said, “Sadly, this commitment remains unfulfilled to this day, as the resolution has never been implemented, due to India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The people of IIOJK have witnessed nearly eight decades of ordeal at the hands of Indian occupation forces. Their suffering has exacerbated manifolds since 5 August 2019 when India undertook illegal and unilateral measures, as part of its systematic campaign to transform the demographic and political landscape of the IIOJK,” he continued.

He said, “India has made consistent efforts to silence the genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people and muzzle the media. The number of Kashmiri political prisoners remains in thousands, while sixteen political outfits have been outlawed by occupation authorities. Meanwhile, profiling and harassment of innocent Kashmiris, arbitrary detentions, and the so-called cordon and search operations have become a norm in the occupied territory.”

“Nevertheless, all Indian coercive measures have failed to subjugate the will of the people of IIOJK or suppress their quest for the right to self-determination. The people of Pakistan salute their indomitable courage, commitment and resilience, in the face of Indian atrocities,” he concluded.

