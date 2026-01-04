Three terrorists eliminated in CTD operation in KP's Bannu

CTD spokesperson added that one Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols, two mobile phones, and three cards belonging to a banned organisation were recovered

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Three militants were killed in a joint intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Bannu.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in the jurisdiction of Naurang Police Station, during which three highly dangerous militants, wanted in cases of attacks on police, terrorism, and attempted murder, were neutralised.

The spokesperson said that those killed included target killer Muhammad Nazir alias Mujahid, who was involved in the martyrdom of traffic constables Zaram Khan and Hafeezullah, CTD official Waheed Nawab, and Special Branch official Arifullah.

Similarly, militant Fawadullah alias Muaz, who was responsible for the killing of FC Balochistan personnel Zainullah and Lakki Marwat police constable Habibullah, was also killed in the encounter.

Another militant, Afnan Khan alias Afnani, involved in the martyrdom of FC clerk Merajuddin and retired Lance Naik Habibullah, was also neutralised.

The CTD spokesperson added that one Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols, two mobile phones, and three cards belonging to a banned organisation were recovered from the militants.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said that the land of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become inhospitable for terrorists, adding that the struggle will continue until the last militant is eliminated.