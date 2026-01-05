Kashmiris observing Right to Self-Determination Day today

It was on January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through the UN-sponsored plebiscite.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day today (Monday), renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom through the plebiscite, as acknowledged by the United Nations.

The day will be marked as a collective “wake-up call” to the UN for the early settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute without further delay.

Kashmiris have observed January 5 for more than 76 years to draw the attention of the international community towards the UN Security Council resolution passed on this day in 1949, which recognized the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a plebiscite. Speakers and organizers say the continued denial of this right remains a serious challenge to international law and global conscience.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, elaborate arrangements have been finalized to observe the day with mass public rallies, special meetings, processions, seminars and symposiums across all ten district headquarters. These gatherings will underline the importance of the right to self-determination, highlighting that Kashmiris’ internationally acknowledged right has been suppressed for over seven decades.

According to the details, this year’s observance comes against the backdrop of India’s unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019, a move described by Kashmiri leaders as a blatant violation of international commitments that turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into what they term the world’s largest prison. Speakers will reiterate that no solution to the Kashmir dispute is acceptable unless it reflects the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

