Four killed as trailer collides with van in Matiari

MATIARI (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and 11 other sustained injuries in a road accident in Matiari, a city in Sindh province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Hala area of Matiari where a rashly driven trailer hit a van, killing four persons on the spot and injuring 11 other.

The traffic on the National Highway was blocked after the accident. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to Taluka Hospital Hala.

Meanwhile, police have seized the trailer while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Further investigation is ongoing.

