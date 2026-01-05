Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, has issued a notification in this regard, according to which Section 144 will now remain in force in the city until January 7.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The district administration has further extended the enforcement of Section 144 in Rawalpindi to maintain law and order situation, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, has issued a notification in this regard, according to which Section 144 will now remain in force in the city until January 7.

During this period, all public meetings, processions, rallies and gatherings are banned, while the use of loudspeakers and the display of weapons are also prohibited.

According to the administration, this step has been taken to deal with any potential law and order situation and to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property. In case of violation, legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the law.

