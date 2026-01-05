PTI founder has no agenda beyond personal interest: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif was of the view that the PTI is suffering from internal divisions. He said that some PTI leaders are in favour of negotiations while others openly talk about confrontation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has no agenda beyond personal interest.

In a statement, Khawaja Asif said that PTI founder’s stance is different from other political leaders and added that he thinks only about himself. He said that Imran Khan starts thinking from himself and ends there.

