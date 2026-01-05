Fire erupts after cylinder explosion in Karachi's Manghopir area

According to rescue teams no casualty was reported in the incident, however the shop was completely destroyed due the explosion.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fire broke out after cylinder explosion in a shop located in New Mananwali Colony at the Manghopir Road on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the site after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue teams no casualty was reported in the incident, however the shop was completely destroyed due the explosion. Further investigation in ongoing.

