Motorway sections closed as fog blankets parts of Punjab, KP, Sindh

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Various sections of motorway were closed on night between Sunday and Monday as dense fog blanketed plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the Motorway M1 from Peshawar to Buhan, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Faisalabad to Multan, and Motorway M5 from Multan to Zahirpir have been closed for all kind of traffic.

Meanwhile, entry of heavy vehicles has been prohibited on Motorway M5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri due to low visibility.

Motorway Police spokesperson said the closures were necessary to protect lives and property amid hazardous weather conditions. Fog has also been reported in several cities along the National Highway, where visibility remains extremely poor.

Authorities have warned that lane violations during fog can lead to serious accidents, urging drivers to strictly follow lane discipline. Motorists have been advised to use fog lights, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

Citizens planning to travel have been instructed to prefer daytime journeys. The Motorway Police has defined safe travel timings between 10:00am and 6:00pm, when visibility is relatively better.

The police further advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and contact the Motorway helpline 130 for guidance or assistance during fog-related disruptions.

Motorway Police said that monitoring teams are deployed on major routes to ensure safety and manage traffic flow as weather conditions evolve.

