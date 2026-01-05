98th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto being observed today

Functions will be held in all big and small cities of the country where central as well as local leadership of the PPP will address and will discuss life and political vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) is being observed today (Monday) throughout the country.

The programmes of 98th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will start with the recitation of Holy Quran at his grave in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh after which floral wreaths will be laid at the grave of founding father of PPP and special prayers will be held for the departed soul.

Functions will be held in all big and small cities of the country where central as well as local leadership of the PPP will address and will discuss life and political vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Cakes will be cut at the end of the functions to mark the birthday of the PPP founder.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928 in Larkana. His father, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, was the dewan of the princely state of Junagadh.

Educated at Berkeley and Oxford, Bhutto trained as a barrister at Lincoln s Inn. He entered politics as one of President Iskander Mirza s cabinet members, before being assigned several ministries during President Ayub Khan’s military rule.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded Pakistan People’s Party in 1967. He served as the 4th President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973. He became prime minister of Pakistan on 14 August 1973 after parliament unanimously approved a new constitution in 1973.

The PPP won the 1977 parliamentary elections; however, a conservative alliance alleged widespread rigging and civil disorder escalated across Pakistan.

Citing allegations of rigging in the general elections and the law-and-order situation as justification, General Ziaul Haq imposed martial law on 5 July 1977and implicated Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a murder case, ultimately having him sentenced to death. On April 4, 1979, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed at Rawalpindi Jail.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, commenting on this, said that on April 4, 1979, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged under a judicial order, effectively bringing popular politics to an end. He added that in the presidential reference filed regarding Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the country’s highest court reviewed the case and declared the judicial process to be unjust.

