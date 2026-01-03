Pakistan-US partnership aims at global peace and stability: Rizwan Sheikh

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Friday said that Pakistan has always played its role in ensuring international security.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Friday said that Pakistan has always played its role in ensuring international security. He added that the Pakistan-US partnership is aimed at global peace and stability. Pakistan is located in a sensitive region of the world and has a long-standing partnership with the United States.

Speaking to the media, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that whenever Pakistan and the US have worked together on a mission, the objective has yielded positive results.

He said that there was a notable improvement in Pakistan-US relations last year, the credit for which goes to the current leadership. He added that Pakistan and the US are among the five most populous countries in the world, and added that close and positive relations between two of the world’s largest populations are the need of the hour.

Rizwan Sheikh further stated that after victory in the Mat 2025 war against India, Pakistan attained a status it had never achieved before. He said that this victory enhanced Pakistan’s prestige at the global level.

He also said that he himself is working as an adviser in diplomacy. He said that the role of the media is very important in today’s era. He was of the view that Pakistan’s diplomacy in the United States is progressing successfully, and that members of the media are also partners in this diplomatic process.

