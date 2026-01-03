Youngster killed as truck hits motorcycle in Karachi

The accident occurred at the Jamali Bridge where a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle, killing a 26-year-old youngster on the spot.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A youngster lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a rashly driven truck in Karachi on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Jamali Bridge where a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle, killing a 26-year-old youngster on the spot. The driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Heavy contingent of police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Abdul Majeed. Further investigation is ongoing.

