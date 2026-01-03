Sindh Govt to provide accommodation to residents of dilapidated buildings: Sharjeel

Sharjeel Memon said that government has decided to take measures for the evacuation and demolition of dangerous buildings to ensure affected citizens are provided with safe housing.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has decided to provide safe accommodation to residents of buildings that have been declared unsafe or demolished in Karachi. Senior Minister of Sindh for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the government has decided to take measures for the evacuation and demolition of dangerous buildings to ensure affected citizens are provided with safe housing.

He said that the government has resolved to immediately evacuate unsafe structures. According to the decision, buildings that have already been vacated will be demolished, and the rehabilitation of affected residents will be ensured.

Memon added that Assistant Commissioners have completed surveys of 471 out of 588 extremely dangerous buildings across the city. The government has decided to prioritize the accommodation of residents from 59 evacuated buildings and to construct flats for the affected families.

He further stated that similar surveys will be conducted in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and other cities of the province to identify dangerous buildings.

