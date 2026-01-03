Sohail Afridi expresses desire for dialogue to improve political situation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday announced that an expansion of the provincial cabinet will take place soon.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday expressed a desire for dialogue to improve the political situation, Dunya News reported.

The Chief Minister said that the use of inappropriate language during his recent visit to Lahore was a reaction, for which he has apologized. He added that Peshawar will be developed, but not in the same way as Lahore, and claimed that rallies and protests are restricted in Lahore.

Sohail Afridi further stated that KP government was reviewing how to resolve the issue of net hydel profit with the federation. He said it is possible that steps may be taken to bring PESCO under the provincial government’s control. He also announced that an expansion of the provincial cabinet will take place soon.

