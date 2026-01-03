DPM stresses high-level engagements between Pakistan, Azerbaijan

Ishaq Dar underscored the importance of high-level engagements in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan to discuss realization of Azerbaijani investment of US$ two billion in Pakistan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the state of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance them further.

Ishaq Dar underscored the importance of high-level engagements in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in areas of mutual interest. It was agreed to finalize a mechanism in this regard allowing the Azerbaijani investments in the identified sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

