Naqvi lauds Pakistan Rangers Sindh for establishing peace in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday lauded Pakistan Rangers Sindh for establishing peace in Karachi that led to the restoration of trade and industrial activities in the city.

Addressing the Passing-Out Parade of Basic Recruit Training Course No. 33 at the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Training Centre and School, Mohsin Naqvi said it was a matter of great honour for him to witness the discipline, professional capability, and commitment of the young soldiers who were formally joining one of Pakistan’s most respected security forces.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the cadets, their families, and their instructors for the successful completion of training, calling the day “an important milestone” in the lives of the young graduates.

Naqvi said Pakistan Rangers Sindh had earned a distinguished reputation nationwide for its professionalism and exceptional performance. “This force created history by restoring peace in Karachi,” he stated, recalling that Rangers Sindh played a decisive role in curbing terrorism, crime, and unrest in the metropolis.

The interior minister noted that the Rangers, in cooperation with Sindh Police, were instrumental in eliminating criminal dens in the Katcha (riverine) belt, significantly improving law and order across the province. “It is due to the continuous efforts of Pakistan Rangers Sindh that today Karachi stands transformed,” he said, adding that commercial and industrial activity had revived and the city had once again become an international centre for trade and culture.

Referring to regional security, Naqvi highlighted Pakistan Rangers Sindh’s participation in the May 2025 operations against Indian aggression, where the force worked alongside the Pakistan Army and played a “highly significant” role on international borders. He said the Rangers closely monitored enemy movements and successfully foiled hostile intentions through vigilance and preparedness.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Naqvi acknowledged the sacrifices made for the protection of Pakistan’s internal and external frontiers. “These brave sons of the soil laid down their lives not only for the security of our borders but also for restoring peace across Sindh,” he remarked.

