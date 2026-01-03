Man commits suicide over domestic dispute

According to details, 40-year-old Shamsher, a resident of Gaga Muhala in Daska, had an exchange of harsh words with his wife over a domestic issue. Later, he hanged himself to death.

DASKA (Dunya News) - A man, a father of two children, committed suicide by putting a noose around his neck in Daska, a city in the Sialkot District of Punjab province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

City Police Station has shifted the dead body to Civil Hospital, Daska for postmortem.

