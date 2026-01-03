NDMA warns of dense fog in Punjab

According to the NDMA, Lahore, Jhang, Multan, Khanewal, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Vehari are likely to experience severe fog.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory warning of heavy fog expected to blanket southern and central Punjab over the next three days.

The public has been urged to comply with instructions from local administrations and traffic police, while motorists have been advised to drive cautiously and avoid non-essential travel during periods of dense fog.

According to the NDMA, Lahore, Jhang, Multan, Khanewal, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Vehari are likely to experience severe fog, which may disrupt traffic and reduce visibility.

Dense fog is also forecast during night and early morning hours in parts of upper Sindh, particularly around Sukkur, as well as in Islamabad cautioned that poor visibility could increase the risk of road accidents.

The NDMA said it is ensuring timely dissemination of information on potential hazards and coordinating with relevant departments. For advance alerts on weather conditions and safety measures, the public has been advised to use the NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.

