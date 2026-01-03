Rescue 1122 official killed in Mankera road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Mankera.

MANKERA (Dunya News) – A Rescue 1122 official was killed in a road accident in Mankera, a city in Bhakkar District of Punjab province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Jari Swag Road in Mankera where a loader rickshaw collided with a motorcycle, killing a man, a Rescue 1122 official, on the spot. The deceased was on his way to the Mankera center to perform his duty.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Mankera. The deceased was identified as Khurshid Iqbal.

