Development of Gwadar was stalled during PTI era: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the phase of development in Gwadar was stopped during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a ceremony for the promotion of the blue economy, Ahsan Iqbal stated that the law and order situation in Balochistan deteriorated during the PTI era. He said that the phase of development in Gwadar will begin again and that peace will be established in Balochistan.

He further said that the federal government is carrying out the Karachi Shipyard project through its development budget, and added that a project related to Gadani has also been included in the federal government’s development budget.

