Ishaq Dar discusses latest regional situation with Saudi FM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar exchanged views on “the current regional situation and recent developments” with his Saudi counterpart.

Ishaq Dar stressed that all concerned in the region must avoid any escalatory move and advised to resolve the issues through dialogue and diplomacy for the sake of regional peace and stability.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister on December 30, 2025 (Tuesday). Dar conveyed Season’s Greetings and best wishes for the New Year to Prince Faisal, which were warmly reciprocated by the Saudi foreign minister.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in the region and shared assessments of recent developments, the Foreign Office said in an official statement.

According to the FO, the deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

Prince Faisal, in turn, reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing and deepening bilateral ties, underscoring the importance of continued engagement between the two countries. The conversation reflected the close and longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as their shared interest in regional peace and stability.

