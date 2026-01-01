Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andarabi confirmed that the exchange took place at the start of the New Year.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and India have exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities, as well as details of prisoners held in each other’s custody, in line with long-standing bilateral agreements.

During a press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andarabi confirmed that the exchange took place at the start of the New Year. Pakistan handed over a list of its nuclear installations to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, while India provided its corresponding list to officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The spokesperson further stated that Pakistan shared a list of 257 Indian prisoners currently held in Pakistani jails. In return, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs provided a list of Pakistani prisoners detained in India to Pakistani diplomatic officials in New Delhi.

According to diplomatic sources, the exchange of nuclear facility lists is carried out annually on January 1 under an agreement signed between Pakistan and India on December 31, 1988. The agreement commits both countries to refrain from attacking each other’s nuclear installations and to ensure transparency by exchanging updated lists every year.

Commenting on regional and international issues, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan welcomes regional efforts to normalize the situation in Yemen and continues to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict. He reiterated Pakistan’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson also strongly rejected Israel’s move to recognize Somaliland as a separate state, stating that Pakistan fully supports Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan considers the move a violation of international law and regional stability.

