Pakistan launches country's first Thalassemia mobile van

Mustafa Kamal highlighted that lack of awareness have contributed to the increasing number of Thalassemia patients.

(Web Desk) - Pakistan inaugurated its first-ever Thalassemia mobile van in Karachi, aimed at providing accessible screening and care for patients suffering from the genetic blood disorder.

Speaking at the launch, Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal described the rising number of thalassemia patients as alarming and attributed it to negligence by both the government and the public. He stressed the need for mandatory premarital testing, particularly for males, explaining that when two carriers of thalassemia minor marry, there is a risk of having a child with thalassemia major. “Everyone is aware of this, yet very few get tested before marriage,” he said.

The minister highlighted the importance of blood transfusions and bone marrow transplants as the primary treatment for thalassemia. He noted that only one in 50,000 patients finds a compatible bone marrow donor. He also announced that the government has simplified pre-transplant approval processes to facilitate timely treatment.

Mustafa Kamal urged authorities to make thalassemia screening mandatory before marriage, aiming to prevent the birth of children with the severe form of the disease.

Addressing broader public health challenges, the minister referenced the difficulties of vaccination campaigns, including polio, where vaccines are sometimes misrepresented as foreign conspiracies. He emphasized that the responsibility for protecting children, including those with thalassemia, ultimately rests with their parents.

