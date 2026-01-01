Public transport fares reduced across Punjab after petrol prices cut

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Public transport fares have reduced across Punjab following a drop in petrol prices announced on January 1.

The federal government’s recent decision to reduce petroleum rates is directly benefiting daily commuters, particularly those using inter-district bus services.

The Punjab Transport Department announced reductions in fares on multiple routes, with savings ranging between Rs60 and Rs180 depending on the distance.

According to Rana Mohsin, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), fares from Lahore to major cities have been revised. The bus fare to Islamabad has dropped from Rs1,910 to Rs1,850, while trips to northern destinations such as Murree and Peshawar now cost Rs2,290 and Rs2,530, respectively.

Other northern cities, including Mansehra and Abbottabad, have also seen fare reductions, with rates lowered to Rs2,420 and Rs2,240. Central and southern routes have received similar cuts: Faisalabad-bound passengers now pay Rs980 instead of Rs1,010, Multan fares have dropped to Rs1,650, and Sadiqabad-bound travelers will pay Rs2,430. Long-distance journeys have also been eased, with Lahore to Karachi fares reduced from Rs5,800 to Rs5,620, and Lahore to Sukkur from Rs3,510 to Rs3,400.

The fare adjustments follow a Rs10.28 per litre cut in petrol and an Rs8.57 per litre reduction in high-speed diesel, effective from January 1, 2026. Officials said the reductions aim to pass on the benefits of lower fuel costs to the public, providing immediate relief for commuters across Punjab.

