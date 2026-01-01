Rawalpindi hospital issues death certificate for alive newborn

Parents stated that despite the issuance of the death certificate, they found their child breathing with an oxygen mask.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a shocking medical oversight, Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi issued a death certificate for a newborn who was still alive.

The child, born just a day earlier, was in critical condition, but parents discovered that the baby was breathing and immediately alerted hospital staff. The newborn was quickly transferred to a ventilator for proper care.

Parents stated that despite the issuance of the death certificate, they found their child breathing with an oxygen mask and confirmed the baby’s survival. The hospital acknowledged that the baby had experienced Lazarus Syndrome, a rare condition where breathing appears to stop temporarily.

The hospital administration has formed an investigation committee to review the incident and determine responsibility. Officials assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found negligent in issuing the premature death certificate.

