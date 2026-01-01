Fireworks displayed as Pakistan bids adieu to 2025, welcomes New Year

A magnificent display of fireworks was held in various cities including Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Like other parts of the world, Pakistan also celebrated the beginning of the New Year by setting off fireworks.

People bade adieu to 2025 and welcomed 2026, with best wishes and prayers.

A magnificent display of fireworks was held in various cities including Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. The sky was illuminated with colorful lights. A magnificent display of fireworks was seen at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Citizens celebrated and welcomed the New Year. They remained hopeful for prosperity, progress, and peace in the New Year.

Fireworks were displayed at Governor House Karachi, Bagh Ibn Qasim, and Port Grand. A large number of citizens gathered, prayers were offered for the security, development, peace, and stability of the holy land, and a determination was made to make the beloved homeland greater than ever.

Grand celebrations were held on New Year's Eve in other cities including Peshawar and Quetta. A musical programme was held on New Year's Eve in Bagh Ibn Qasim, Karachi.

There were performances by famous singers, young people were excited, fireworks were also displayed, and magnificent fireworks were also displayed in Islamabad.

Dunya Media Group wishes Pakistanis a Happy New Year. The sun set on 2025 with numerous successes on the global and military fronts.

The year 2026 has begun in New Zealand, bidding farewell to 2025.

The capital Auckland lit up to welcome the New Year, with a spectacular fireworks display marking the celebrations in the city.

It is noteworthy that the year 2025 is drawing to a close across the world, and several countries, including Pakistan, will welcome the New Year later today.

In Japan, South Korea, and other Asian countries, traditional rituals and ceremonies are also held to mark the occasion of the New Year.

The New Year begins relatively later in Europe and the Middle East, while the United States is among the last countries to welcome the New Year.