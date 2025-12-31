Karachiites welcome first winter rain

Authorities have been directed to keep precautionary measures in place and remain prepared to handle any potential situation arising due to the weather.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi has received its first winter rainfall on Tuesday as light to heavy rain was recorded in various areas of the city, , bringing a pleasant change in the weather.

In Karachi, heavy rain poured down in the areas of I.I. Chundrigar Road, PIDC, Sultanabad, Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and Civil Lines. Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, Saddar, Soldier Bazaar, Jamshed Quarters, and surrounding areas also received a generous spell of rain. Light to heavy rainfall was also reported in SITE Area, Metroville, and Orangi Town.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that there is a possibility of light rain in Karachi during next 24 hours. The Met Office said intermittent drizzle and light showers may continue, which could lead to a further decline in temperature.

Residents welcomed the rainfall, terming it refreshing and enjoyable.

At the same time, authorities have been directed to keep precautionary measures in place and remain prepared to handle any potential situation arising due to the weather.

