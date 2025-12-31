Two die as tractor trolley hits motorcycle in Umerkot

The accident occurred in Dhoro Naro area of Umerkot where a rashly driven tractor trolley collided with a motorcycle, killing two people on the spot

UMERKOT (Dunya News) – At least two youngsters were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Umerkot, a city in Sindh province, on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Dhoro Naro area of Umerkot where a rashly driven tractor trolley collided with a motorcycle, killing two people on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Zohaib Niazi and Mir Murtaza Rajar.

Meanwhile, police have seized the tractor trolley while it driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

