Section 144 imposed in Murree ahead of New Year celebrations

According to the DPO Murree, this step has been taken to provide a peaceful environment for tourist families. Only families will be allowed entry onto Mall Road for two days

MURREE (Dunya News) - The district police have imposed Section 144 in Murree to ensure public safety and maintain law and order ahead of New Year celebrations, with entry to Mall Road and GPO Chowk restricted to families only, Dunya News reported.

According to the District Police Officer, the restrictions will remain in effect from December 31 to January 1. Only families will be allowed entry onto Mall Road and GPO Chowk for two days.

According to the DPO Murree, this step has been taken to provide a peaceful environment for tourist families. Visitors who do not meet the entry criteria have been advised to celebrate New Year’s festivities in nearby areas, including New Murree, Galiyat and other designated locations.

Meanwhile, Murree is under thick clouds cover, and tourists have started arriving to celebrate New Year festivities. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall from today until January 2.

In view of the expected snowfall in Murree and the Galiyat areas, the Punjab Highway Department has also issued an alert. Senior officials have directed the department to remain on full alert and keep snow-removal machinery operational at all times.

