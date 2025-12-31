Sanaullah sets two conditions for PTI to hold dialogues

Rana Sanaullah said that the government are ready for dialogues if PTI withdraws its call for protests on February 8 and forms a negotiation committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah has laid down two conditions before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for negotiations with the government.

Speaking on the Dunya News programme “Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath,” Rana Sanaullah said that the government is ready for dialogue if PTI withdraws its call for protests on February 8 and forms a negotiation committee. He added that the founding chairman of PTI would not give even a verbal guarantee, let alone a written one.

Rana Sanaullah said he is confident that the PTI founder will not agree to negotiations, and that the PTI founder will also not grant Mehmood Khan Achakzai the authority to hold talks.

