Terrorism is limited to few areas of KP: Kundi

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that terrorism is confined to a few areas and not affected the entire province, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Peshawar, Faisal Karim Kundi said that half of terrorism could be eliminated with the development of agriculture in the province and added that peace would lead to increased investment and the province’s development.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that our security forces are rendering secrifices to maintain peace in the province.

He said that through collective efforts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reach new heights in trade and business and soon emerge as a prominent hub for investment in the country.

He said that Pakistan strengthened its defense by defeating India in May 2025 war and added that India has started using Afghan soil for terrorism. He added that Afghanistan has been told many times not to allow its territory to be used for terrorist activities.

