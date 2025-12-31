Minor boy dies after falling into nullah in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – A two-year-old boy was killed when he accidently fell into a nullah in Mandi Bahauddin on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Chamon area of Mandi Bahauddin where two-year-old Abu Bakar was playing outside his house when he accidently fell into the nullah.

Local resident pulled the boy from nullah on self-help basis and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

