LG elections should be held in accordance with Constitution: JI chief

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday said that local government elections should be conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

Hafiz Naeem said that holding local government elections in Punjab is also the responsibility of the Election Commission and the courts. He said the recent Local Government Act is unacceptable under any circumstances, and announced that a public referendum will begin from January 15 in every town across Punjab.

He said that Jamaat-i-Islami will stage a protest in front of the very assembly that passed this law, adding that a “market of human trading” would be set up in Punjab’s 4,000 union councils, which is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief further said that he requests the courts to decide cases in accordance with the Constitution, adding that unless powers are devolved to the grassroots level, bureaucratic rule will continue.

