Imran Khan's sisters released after brief detention

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Rawalpindi police arrested sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from outside the Adiala Jail on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

Late at night, police released Imran Khan’s sisters -- Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, and Uzma Khan -- at the Chakri Interchange. After their release, Aleema Khan, along with her two sisters, departed for Lahore via the motorway.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khan reached Adiala Jail for a meeting with incarcerated PTI founder. However, they were not allowed to meet him, due to which they staged a sit-in at the Factory Naka (checkpoint). During this time, other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers also gathered there.

Late at night, police dispersed the sit-in participants and arrested the sisters of the PTI founder. However, they were released later at Chakri Interchange. After their release, Imran Khan’s sisters and other party leaders left for their homes.

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Aleema Khan said that the offer for negotiations was not made by Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan, but by the Prime Minister. She said that the PTI founder has asked the people to come out onto the streets, and that very soon people will be on the roads as part of a street movement.

She further said that we will not leave Imran Khan alone. He is sitting in jail not for himself, but for people of Pakistan. These people [the present government] are afraid, which is why the entire Lahore was shut down during Sohail Afridi’s visit.”

