NDMA issues rain, snowfall, landslide alert for multiple regions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Emergencies Operation Center of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a weather alert warning of possible rains, snowfall and landslides in various parts of the country from December 29 to January 2, 2026.

The NDMA has forecast rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan from today (Monday) until January 1. In various areas of Punjab, rain is expected from today until January 2. Rainfall is likely in Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and other regions. In Karachi, the first winter rain is expected to occur on December 30.

According to the weather advisory, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in several districts, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Gwadar, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk, and Kharan. Snowfall is likely in the mountainous and upper regions during this period.

Cold and dry weather is expected to continue across most parts of the Balochistan, with severe cold persisting in the northern regions. The advisory further notes that during the evening and night hours, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is likely in the aforementioned districts, while snowfall may occur in hilly and mountainous areas.

Authorities have advised residents, especially those in northern and mountainous areas, to take precautionary measures in view of the expected cold weather, rainfall, and possible snowfall.

