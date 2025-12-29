PTI's politics revolve around chaos and unrest: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should focus on the situation in his province at this time, where the people are being targeted the terrorists

NAROWAL (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) politics are centered on battles of chaos and disorder, whereas ours (PML-N) revolve around development.

Talking to the media in his home constituency, Ahsan Iqbal said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should focus on the situation in his province at this time, where the people are being targeted the terrorists.

He said that our armed forces are fighting a war against terrorism there, and in such circumstances it is the duty of the chief minister to focus on peace in his province, instead of inciting people in other provinces toward chaos and provoking unrest.

Ahsan Iqbal said that at this time we need peace and stability. Pakistan is rapidly emerging on the world map, thanks to the kind of vision being demonstrated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with Field Marshal Asim Munir and the courageous leadership of the armed forces.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has gained new respect in China, America, Europe, and the Middle East. It is our duty to take advantage of these circumstances and prepare Pakistan for the battle of development, rather than pushing the country into battles of chaos and disorder.

He further said that PTI’s politics revolve around chaos and unrest, whereas Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) politics revolve around development. The Pakistani nation is ready for the battle of development and will not accept becoming fuel for any campaign of chaos or disorder.

