Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam leave for Dubai on private visit

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday departed for a foreign visit.

According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will stay in Dubai for two days, after which Nawaz Sharif is also expected to travel to London.

Sources further said that Nawaz Sharif will extend wedding invitations to guests in Dubai in connection with the upcoming wedding of his grandson, Junaid Safdar, scheduled for next month.

It is noteworthy that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left for Dubai from Jati Umra.

Earlier, the wedding date of Junaid Safdar has been officially confirmed, with preparations for the much-anticipated ceremony now in full swing.

Junaid Safdar, son of CM Maryam Nawaz, is set to tie the knot with Shanza Sheikh, granddaughter of senior PML-N leader Sheikh Rohale Asghar.

According to Rohale Asghar, the wedding festivities will take place from January 16 to January 18, 2026.

He revealed that the proposal was finalised with the involvement of Maryam Nawaz’s eldest daughter and her husband, Raheel Munir.

Sharing details, Asghar said the family was delighted when informed of the match.

He further stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif personally hosted a dinner to formalise the relationship, adding that the warmth and hospitality extended by Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif left a lasting impression on his wife.