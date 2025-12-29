Youngster killed in Shujabad road accident

The accident occurred in the Pakka Pull area of Shujabad where a speeding motorcycle collided with a rickshaw, killing a youngster on the spot

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – A youngster lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding on was collided with a rickshaw in Shujabad due to over-speeding, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred in the Pakka Pull area of Shujabad where a speeding motorcycle collided with a rickshaw, killing a youngster on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Adnan. The body was later handed to the heir of the deceased.

Meanwhile, police have seized the rickshaw and also arrested its driver. Further investigation is ongoing.

