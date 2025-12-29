President reviews damages caused by recent floods in village Barhra Patan

The farmers informed him about the problems related to agricultural lands affected by the floods

NAUDERO (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari visited the village of Barhra Patan in the outskirt of Naudero, Sindh on Sunday and reviewed the damages caused by the recent floods.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accompanied him during the visit.

President Zardari met with farmers and village elders. The farmers informed him about the problems related to agricultural lands affected by the floods, and President Zardari assured the affected farmers of support.

The President also visited a sugar mill in Naudero where he was briefed on the crushing season. President Zardari also emphasized the protection of farmers’ interests.

