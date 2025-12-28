Pakistan, Egypt reaffirm commitment to promote regional peace, stability

The affirmation came during telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty on Sunday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Egypt have reaffirmed the shared commitment to promoting regional peace, stability and development.

The affirmation came during telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty on Sunday.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

They also shared views on regional and global developments especially in Somalia and Yemen.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar said that country’s diplomacy in 2025 delivered key military, economic, and strategic outcomes, including the resolution of a brief military conflict with India during his news briefing at the foreign office.

Speaking at his annual news briefing at the foreign office in Islamabad, the foreign minister said a four-day conflict with India in May marked a turning point for regional security, asserting that Pakistan’s military performance disproved India’s claim of regional dominance.

“Allah granted Pakistan a major success during the four-day conflict between May 6 and 10,” Dar said.

“Seven Indian aircraft were downed, and 79 out of 80 drones were neutralized.”

The minister rejected Indian claims that Pakistan had attacked 15 Indian military installations, saying international verification confirmed no such strikes occurred.

“In a digital world, such attacks leave traces,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s position was later confirmed by global powers.