Pakistan, OIC states reject Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Pakistan condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as illegal, warns of regional instability, reaffirms support for Somalia’s sovereignty and reiterates backing for Palestinian statehood

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan, along with 20 other countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has strongly condemned Israel’s recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, calling the move a clear and flagrant violation of international law.

In a joint statement, the participating nations rejected Israel’s decision, stating that it demonstrates Tel Aviv’s complete disregard for established international norms. The statement also firmly opposed any attempt to associate the recognition with efforts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their homeland.

The declaration was issued collectively by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye, Yemen, along with the OIC.

Israel announced on Friday that it had become the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. The territory, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central government, has enjoyed relative stability and self-rule for more than three decades but has not previously received international recognition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision was made in the spirit of the Abraham Accords and announced plans for immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and economic development. In a statement, he congratulated Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, praised his leadership and invited him to visit Israel.

Abdullahi welcomed the recognition, describing it as a step towards regional and global peace, and confirmed that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords. The move has raised concerns about shifting regional dynamics and renewed debate over Somalia’s long-standing opposition to secession.

Pakistan’s statement also addressed broader concerns related to Israel’s regional policies, reiterating Islamabad’s unequivocal rejection of any steps aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land under any circumstances. The Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination.

Islamabad maintained its position in favour of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, a stance it has upheld consistently for decades.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said earlier that Israel had previously floated the idea of using Somaliland as a destination for the deportation of Palestinians, particularly from the Gaza Strip, a claim that has intensified regional criticism of Israel’s latest move.

Several countries and regional bodies have voiced opposition to Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. Egypt, Turkiye, Djibouti and the African Union have all condemned the decision and reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s territorial integrity. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone calls with his counterparts in Somalia, Turkiye and Djibouti to discuss what were described as dangerous developments in the Horn of Africa.

Somalia’s federal government has consistently rejected any recognition of Somaliland’s independence, viewing the territory as an integral part of the country despite its decades-long autonomous administration.