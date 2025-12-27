President Zardari recalls May conflict, says Pakistan will respond firmly to any Indian aggression

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that Pakistan would lay down lives whenever the motherland required it, while stressing that the country did not seek war but would respond decisively to any act of aggression.

Addressing a public gathering on the 18th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the president welcomed party workers and leaders, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.

Without naming former prime minister Imran Khan, President Zardari criticised the previous government, saying “one foolish man” had damaged Pakistan’s relations with the world. He said the economy had been ruined during a past administration, but added that Pakistan was now working to rebuild ties with the international community while steering the economy towards recovery.

The president said Pakistan would endure for eternity, crediting the armed forces for giving a firm response during the May confrontation with India. He said the exchange had made it clear that war was not a game and that Pakistan knew how to defend itself.

بھارت اپنی بڑی معیشت اور طاقت کے دعوے کرتا رہا، مگر میدانِ جنگ میں حقیقت عیاں ہو گئی، چار دن میں غرور بکھر گیا، اور پاکستان سرخرو رہا۔



Referring to the recent tensions, President Zardari said restraint had been exercised, adding that Pakistan could have downed more Indian aircraft if it had chosen to escalate. He said India projected itself as a country ten times larger than Pakistan, but added that size alone did not determine resolve or courage in conflict.

Praising the military leadership, President Zardari said Pakistan had capable commanders in the army and air force. He specifically lauded Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying he was working alongside the civilian leadership to take the country forward, and claimed that even former US president Donald Trump had spoken favourably about him.

Recalling the period following Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, the president said the slogan of “Pakistan Khappay” had helped save the country from division. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and the heirs of the Bhutto legacy remained ready to defend the nation whenever required.

President Zardari also shared that he had been advised by his military secretary to move to a bunker ahead of the conflict but had refused, saying leaders did not die in bunkers. He added that he was prepared to sacrifice life, wealth and everything else if the defence of the country demanded it.

He reiterated that Pakistan was not a war-seeking nation, but warned that any country casting an aggressive eye on its territory would face a strong and organised response from its armed forces.