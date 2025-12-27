YouTuber Adil Raja banned under anti-terror law

The government has banned YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja under the Anti-Terrorism Act, placing his name on the Fourth Schedule for alleged anti-state activities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has imposed a ban on YouTuber Adil Raja under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Adil Farooq Raja’s name has been placed on the Fourth Schedule, and the Ministry of Interior has formally issued a notification in this regard. The federal cabinet has approved the decision to impose the ban.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, the action was taken due to Adil Farooq Raja’s involvement in activities deemed against the state. The spokesperson said action was initiated for spreading anti-state narratives through social media under Section 11EE of the Anti-Terrorism Act.