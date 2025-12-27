Motorway M3 closed due to fog between Faizpur and Jaranwala

Motorway M3 between Faizpur and Jaranwala has been closed due to dense fog, with authorities urging drivers to follow safety measures and avoid unnecessary travel

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Motorway M3 has been closed between Faizpur and Jaranwala due to dense fog.

According to a spokesperson for the Central Region Motorways, the closure has been implemented to ensure the safety of lives and property, as lane violations during fog can lead to serious accidents.

The spokesperson advised road users to strictly follow lane discipline and prefer travelling during daytime hours, adding that safe travelling hours in foggy conditions are from 10am to 6pm.

The Central Region Motorways spokesperson further urged drivers to use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel, refrain from overspeeding, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and contact helpline 130 for guidance and assistance.