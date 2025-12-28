DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan's full support for Somalia's sovereignty

The Somali foreign minister thanked the Deputy Prime Minister for standing by Somalia and for Pakistan's continued and sustained support

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar received a call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Abdisalam Abdi Ali on Sunday.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Somalia's sovereignty as well as territorial integrity and condemned any actions aimed at undermining it.

He also sought Pakistan's assistance in raising Somalia's concerns at the UN Security Council.

Ishaq Dar affirmed Pakistan's full support for Somalia at the UN and other multilateral fora.

Earlier, Pakistan, along with 20 other countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has strongly condemned Israel’s recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, calling the move a clear and flagrant violation of international law.

In a joint statement, the participating nations rejected Israel’s decision, stating that it demonstrates Tel Aviv’s complete disregard for established international norms.

The statement also firmly opposed any attempt to associate the recognition with efforts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their homeland.

The declaration was issued collectively by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye, Yemen, along with the OIC.