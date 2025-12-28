Four Indian-backed terrorists eliminated in Kalat IBO: ISPR

The operation was conducted in Balochistan’s Kalat district following intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Fitna al-Hindustan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The security forces have killed four Indian-backed terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in Balochistan’s Kalat district following intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Hindustan.

The ISPR said that during the operation, the terrorists’ hideout was effectively targeted.

After a fierce exchange of fire, four terrorists operating under Indian patronage were killed.

The military’s media wing added that weapons, ammunition and explosive material were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities.

The ISPR further stated that a clearance operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

Security forces, under the Azm-e-Istehkam initiative, remain committed to continuing operations with full force until terrorism is completely eradicated.

Earlier, the security forces have conducted a precision intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, targeting the presence of Khwarij affiliated with the India-backed Fitna al Khwarij network.

During the operation, security forces engaged the militants at the reported location.

Following an intense exchange of fire, four Indian-sponsored Khwarij were neutralised.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the militants, who were actively involved in a range of terrorist activities across the region.