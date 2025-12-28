PM Shehbaz inaugurates cancer hospital in Muzaffarabad

Kashmir Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiology (KINOR) is the first facility in AJK dedicated to the treatment of cancer

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated a state-of-the-art cancer hospital and a medical college in Muzaffarabad to provide better healthcare facilities for the people of Azad Kashmir.

The newly inaugurated projects include the Kashmir Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiology (KINOR) and the Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq Medical College.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister highlighted that KINOR will provide advanced healthcare services for cancer treatment in Azad Kashmir.

He noted that residents of remote areas will no longer need to travel to Islamabad or other cities for treatment of this life-threatening disease.

IAEA commends Pakistan's cancer care efforts

The prime minister also commended the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, philanthropists, and other contributors for their efforts in supporting cancer treatment initiatives.

During his visit, he inspected various departments of KINOR and received a detailed briefing.

Praising the installation of modern equipment such as MRI and mammography machines, he emphasised the importance of ensuring the latest versions of these technologies to provide round-the-clock relief to patients.

It is worth mentioning that KINOR is the first modern facility in Azad Kashmir dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.