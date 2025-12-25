IAEA commends Pakistan's cancer care efforts

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Pakistan earlier this year in February to review cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology, including cancer diagnosis and treatment

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday commended Pakistan’s efforts to tackle cancer through its atomic energy commission, highlighting a nationwide network of facilities and trained professionals and underscoring continued collaboration under the agency’s global health initiatives.

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Pakistan earlier this year in February to review cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology, including cancer diagnosis and treatment, along with energy and agriculture.

His engagements in the country included visits to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s cancer hospitals and the inauguration of advanced treatment facilities, and discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on expanding work under the IAEA’s “Rays of Hope” initiative, which aims to boost radiotherapy access in developing countries.

“Cancer deaths are expected to rise by 75 percent by 2050,” Grossi said in a video message posted on the IAEA website.

“Developing countries are getting hit the hardest. We must do and are doing more.”

“The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, PAC, has established 20 cancer hospitals in the country and trained a fleet of professionals,” he continued, adding that he discussed with the Pakistani prime minister how to widen cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

Reacting to the video message, the foreign office said the country remained committed to strengthening its partnership with the IAEA across all areas of its mandate, particularly the Rays of Hope initiative, to further enhance facilities and expand access to life-saving radiotherapy and diagnostic services.

Pakistan has set up several nuclear medicine facilities that offer treatment to a huge number of patients.

These include the Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy (INOR).

Grossi said he was determined to widen access to safe and secure radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging services while congratulating Pakistan on achieving notable milestones in the area.