Punjab govt authorises CCD to act against online and electronic fraud

The Punjab government is assigning the CCD the task of taking action against organized groups that defraud the public through online and electronic devices. This decision is being made in view of the sharp increase in incidents where innocent citizens are robbed through online and electronic means.

Innocent citizens lose their lifetime savings through online fraud; salaried individuals and the business community are becoming easy targets of these criminals. These culprits even defraud beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

These groups also carry out short-term kidnappings for ransom, yet cases are often not even registered against them. The CCD will take robust action against these criminals who plunder the public’s hard-earned savings.

It is noteworthy that through online crimes these criminals have amassed assets worth billions of rupees. Legal proceedings will also be initiated to confiscate the properties of organized criminals involved in online fraud.

The Punjab government has taken this decision following the success of the CCD’s recent historic operation against drug traffickers.

